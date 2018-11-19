LHS Freshman Class Learns About Bridge Construction

MoDOT and Massman are doing a two-part series on examining and explaining bridge construction to Louisiana’s freshman physical science classes.

As part of this series, the Louisiana High School physical science classes took a field trip Thursday, Nov. 8 to visit the new Champ Clark Bridge work site.

Students rode on a barge on the Mississippi River to see the construction of the bridge from below.

