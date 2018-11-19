Mark Craig Arrested For Identity Theft

On Thursday, Nov. 16 Vandalia police officers arrested Mark Craig, 45, Vandalia on an outstanding Audrain County warrant for identity theft Class D felony, fraudulent use of a credit device Class E felony, and fraudulent procurement of credit Class A misdemeanor with a court set bond of $16,000 cash or surety.

This arrest was part of an ongoing investigation over the past five months.

Craig was taken into custody and transported to the Vandalia Police Department where he was processed and then transported to the Audrain County Jail.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.