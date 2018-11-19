Mary Juanita Calhoun

Funeral services for Mary Juanita Calhoun, 87, of Hannibal was held at 2 p.m., Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Ruth Ann Jones officiated. Burial was at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 1 p.m., until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Calhoun died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

She was born July 20, 1931 in Guilford to William Henry and Mary Elizabeth Breit Throckmorton. She was married to Hurley Eugen Calhoun and he preceded her in death on July 21, 1983.

She is survived by a daughter, Nellie Cummins and husband, Bill of Hannibal; two step-daughters, Karen Glascock and husband, Kenny of Hannibal, and Lois Roan of Louisiana; a step-son, John Calhoun and wife, Donna of Hannibal; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cousins, Katherine Kirby, Vernon Kling, and Shirley Davis.

Mary had been employed at the Methodist Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. She later had lived in Hull, Ill., for a number of years until moving to the Beth Haven Home in Hannibal.

She was a member of the Westside Christian Church in Hannibal. She enjoyed country music, watching old western movies, and going to Kentucky Fried Chicken for a tenderloin, her favorite.

Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.