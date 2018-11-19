Phillip Lagemann Named 2018 South Central Male Athlete Of The Year

University of Saint Mary men’s cross country runner Phillip Lagemann of Bowling Green earned national recognition from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), which was announced on Monday, Nov. 12.

Lagemann was named the South Central Region Male Athlete of the Year, while Benton was named the South Central Region’s Men’s Coach of the Year.

He is coming off an individual title at the 2018 KCAC Championships, as he ran a program best 24:47.3. His placement also helped the Spires win their sixth straight conference championship. He also won three other individual titles this season – the BearcatOpen, Muthama-Rogers Invitational and NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede events.

The men’s cross country team competed in their sixth all-time National Championship appearance in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 16.

Lagemann placed fourth at the NAIA National Championships Friday morning and his University of Saint Mary men’s cross country team turned in a record performance to place fifth overall with 218 total points.

Lagemann’s fourth place finish earned him All-American status for the second straight season and seventh in track and cross county during his collegiate career.

His time of 24:32 also broke his previous record of 24:57 for the best time in school history.

