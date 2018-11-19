Pike County 4-H Holds Recognition Celebration

Pike County 4-H Recognition Ceremony is an event to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of the 4-H members and volunteers during this past year.

“Recognition Celebration is our opportunity to let the volunteers in our program know how vital they are to the success of our program. It also highlights the many talents our youth have to offer,” commented Patty Fisher, 4-H Youth Specialist. Allison Hunter served as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the afternoon.

Outstanding Member Awards were selected on his or her accomplishments, projects taken, leadership involvement, favorite 4-H activity, least favorite 4-H activity and other activities a member is involved in. The winners were: Outstanding First Year Girl, Bristol Doggett; Outstanding 13 & Under Boy, Lucas Martin; Outstanding 13 & Under Girl, Faith Brown and Outstanding 14 & Over Boy, Clint Bailey.

The Friend of 4-H Award is presented to individuals, businesses, or organizations who have given an extra effort to help the county 4-H program. This year’s recipient was David Gordy.

The Outstanding Project Leader is a person nominated by their project members for making an extra effort. The winner was Darryl Haas.

Discs were presented to volunteer leaders who had volunteered for five, ten, and fifteen years. Receiving five year discs were: Alaina Lawrence, Beth Shannon and Craig Miller. Receiving 10 year discs were Brenda Akers, Tina Lee and Kathy Troutman. Jean Ledford was presented her 15 year disc. Receiving 20 year discs were Mike Klott and Angela Maier.

First year and second year volunteer leaders were recognized and presented their plates. First year leaders were: Corey Biggs, Melony Cassidy Grote, Darron Early, and Timothy Harrelson. Second year volunteers recognized were: Carmen Niemeyer, Jennifer Chandler, Brian Kraft and Michele Meyer.

We recognized a Century 4-H Family, which is a family that has accumulated over 100 years of membership to the 4-H Program. The Shane and DeeDee Martin family was recognized as this honor.

The service began with DeeDee’s grandparents continued with her parents and then to DeeDee and Shane’s family. Their total years of service was 136 years.

The George Niemeyer Memorial Award was presented to Jace Stolle. The award is presented to a 4-H or FFA member who exhibited beef and swine at the Pike County Fair along with being 14 years of age and older.

Andrew Biggs, Cole Hunter, Evan Lagemann, Ryan Miller, Austin Scherder, Jack Lawrence, Samantha Smith, Trenton Haas, Kiersi Wisecarver and Abby Haas were recognized for their participation in the State Shooting Sports Contest.

Caleb Graver was honored for representing Pike County at the State Sportfishing Event.

State Livestock Judging Team members were honored for their participation in the contest. They were: Clint Bailey, Evan Meyer, Callie Bailey, Clara Bailey, Jate McCollum and Lexi Koelling. Lexi placed first overall in the junior team contest.

County Fashion Revue disc was awarded to Samantha Smith and Emily Collins. They won their division at the county contest.

The 8 to 10 years of age Table Setting Award was presented to Phoebe Hayden, the 11-13 years of age award was awarded to Clara Bailey and the 14 and over age division was awarded to Abbie Waddell. The event was held at Achievement Night in February.

The 2018 4-H Camp Counselors were recognized for their efforts in planning, organizing, and carrying out camp. They were: Andrew Biggs, Hannah Hortness, Callie Bailey, Hayden Hensen, Katelyn Lee, Kyle Martin, Evan Meyer, Abbie Waddell and Madison Horstmeier.

Adult volunteers that assisted as camp cooks were: Rachel Robb, Charlie Becker, Abby Robb, Sarah Akers and Amy Biggs.

Hannah Hortness, Madison Horstmeier, Trenton Haas and Dylan Horstmeier were recognized for being participants at State 4-H Congress. Madison Horstmeier was also recognized for being elected Regional Representative to the State 4-H Council. Lexi Robb, Hannah Akers, Madison Akers, Madelyn Brune, Molly Norton and Bailey Graves were recognized for attending State Teen Conference. Caleigh Grote and Connor Shannon were acknowledged for their participation in the Equine Tour. Abbie Waddell, Trenton Haas, Abby Robb, Callie Bailey, Kyle Martin and Michael Maier were acknowledged for participating in the Chicago Trip.

Outstanding Scrapbook was awarded to Mealia Cover of the Hartford Go Getters 4-H Club. Receiving the Outstanding Secretary Book was Audrey Dean of Peppy Circle 4-H Club. Outstanding Treasurer’s Book was presented to Callie Bailey of Peppy Circle 4-H Club. Outstanding Reporter was awarded to Mealia Cover of Hartford Go Getters 4-H Club.

Graduating from the Pike County 4-H Program was Katy Horner. She was honored during the event.

Junior Leaders are 4-H members who assist a project leader or activity leader in their club. Those recognized were: Sarah Bybee, Emma Niemeyer, Leila Niemeyer, Sarah Akers, Megan Niemeyer, Michael Maier, Kimberly Niemeyer, Katie Wilkinson, Samantha Smith, Mackie Bliss, Abby Robb, Kayli LaBrash, Katy Horner, Sal Niemeyer, and Jayce Straube. Teen Leaders are youth who take on the responsibility of taking on the leadership for a project. Recognized were Kayli LaBrash and Taylor McGaugh.

The following members received project discs for having completed their project record: Sophia Hartwig, Dogs, Rabbits; Cody Aslin, Poultry, Beef; Lucas Aslin, Poultry, Beef; Enoch Brown, Horticulture; Faith Brown, Archery, Sewing; Avery Hall, Beef; Chase Hall, Beef; Jackson Hayden, Small Engines; Phoebe Hayden, Photography; Evan Lagemann, Shotgun; Faith Myers, Arts & Crafts, Photography; Wyatt Myers, Arts & Crafts; Kaycee Charlton, Gardening, Sewing, Arts & Crafts, Cake Decorating, Cured Ham, Bacon; Mealiea Cover, Meat & Dairy Goats, Advanced Visual Arts, Bucket Calf, Poultry; Caleb Graver, Sportfishing; Claire Graver, Cake Decorating; Katie Harness, Poultry; Samantha Smith, Crochet; Callie Bailey, Cats; Clara Bailey, Cats; Clint Bailey, Golf; Weston Deters, Archery, Horses; John Gamm, Shotgun, Smallbore Rifle; Bailey Graves, Foods; Caitlin Grote, Rabbits, Quilting, Poultry; Caleigh Grote, Horses; Jack Hughes, Horses; Allison Jenkins, Horses; Madilynn Jenkins, Horses; Alexis Koelling, Agronomy, Beef; Jack Lawrence, Smallbore Rifle; Kahri Wisecarver, Photography; Kiersi Wisecarver, Dog; Wyatt Fox, Cat Care; Charity Johnson, Home Environment; Ivy Johnson, Home Environment; Jordan Johnson, Home Environment; Gavin Miller, Archery, Robotics; Abby Robb, Theatre Arts, Lexi Robb, Home Environment; and Mara Robb, Home Environment.

Completion discs for members were presented to those in attendance. The remaining discs will be presented at the next 4-H club meeting. Pike County Farm Bureau and FCS Financial sponsored the completion discs. Busy Bee Hustlers 4-H Club was presented $50 from the Pike County 4-H Council for having the highest percentage of members exhibiting in the exhibit hall at the fair.

Pleasant Workers 4-H Club received the attendance prize of $25 and Busy Bee Hustlers 4-H Club received the $25 from the club drawing.