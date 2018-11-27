Bowling Green Medical Group To Open Next Week

Faith-Based Clinic Will Be Located In Old Pike Medical Building

Preparations are being made for the new Bowling Green Medical Group clinic to open on Dec. 3.

The new clinic will be located in the former Pike Medical Clinic building. The new clinic was the idea of Denise Foster, a physician’s assistant who has worked in the Bowling Green area for about three years. She explained that she saw a need for a faith-based medical service.

“We want to pray with our patients,” Foster said. “We need to pair hope with healing. We should take time to provide hope,” Foster remarked.

She added that most services have to be politically correct and follow certain guidelines. She hopes to keep faith at the center of their service to the public.

In addition to Foster, the staff at Bowling Green Medical Group will include Carrie Kallash, an LPN; Aleecia Dillon, who will handle the front desk and labs; and Kim Leitman, the office manager.

In January Amy Etsell, another physician assistant, will join the practice. Foster pointed out that Etsell specializes in family practice and has a special interest in skin disorders. Foster said that Etsell has spent five years in a dermatology clinic. She will provide skin exams, do checks for cancer, help for acne, mole removals and more.

The clinic will have a supervising physician on staff. According to state standards a supervising physician must spend at least four hours every two weeks and do 10 percent chart review.

Foster noted the supervising physician will not see patients directly, but will be available to answer questions and provide help when needed.

Bowling Green Medical Group is accepting new patients. They will be able to process all of the same insurances that are common to the area. The clinic will also have a self-pay schedule for those without insurance. Foster pointed out that sometimes medical costs are not known up front.

Foster added that because they are a free-standing clinic they will be able to check prices and get the best deals for all testing.

“We will have a little more flexibility,” she said. “We’re going to focus on what’s best for patients.”

Foster noted that they will be able to refer patients anywhere as well.

It has taken time to get the clinic ready for the opening. Foster said she got the idea around the first of the year. She purchased the Pike Medical Clinic building in April.

Foster explained the building needed a great deal of repairs before being serviceable. The building now has new electric, plumbing, HVAC, walls, insulation, ceilings, windows and even gutters. Foster also upgraded the bathrooms to be ADA accessible.

The floor plan will be similar to the Pike Medical Clinic layout. An individual will enter into the waiting room area. There is a large front desk area and a large provider station, which will provide room for growth in the future. There are six patient rooms and a procedure room along with an area for laboratory work.

Stenciled on the wall will be a line from Proverbs 17:22 which is “A cheerful heart is good medicine.”

Foster said that things have fallen into place for this venture. She noted that God keeps opening doors and she keeps walking through them.

“We’re looking forward to serving the people of our community.”

Foster has spent the past three years working in the Bowling Green area. Prior to that she spent 12 years specializing in pediatrics at SSM in St. Louis and before that spent two years teaching pediatrics.

The clinic is set to open on Dec. 3. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.