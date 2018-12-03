Abigail G.K. Clark

Abigail G.K. Clark, 36, of Old Monroe and formerly of Eolia died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Evelyn’s House, Barnes/Jewish Hospital in Creve Coeur.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 24 at noon at the Eolia Baptist Church on Main St. in Eolia. The Rev. Lyndell Thompson officiated.

Visitation was from 10 a.m.- noon Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Eolia Baptist Church on Main St. in Eolia.

She was bornMay 26, 1982 in Troy to Raymond and Lillian Creech Pruitt. Abigail was blessed with seven siblings. Even as a young child, she was organized and focused. Abigail attended kindergarten through 11th grade at the Clopton School District and her senior year attended and graduated from Troy Buchanan High School.

After high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served from 2001 until 2005. After her honorable discharge from service, Abigail attended and graduated from Wilmington University in Delaware. She then began working with austistic children at the Brennen School of Autism in Delaware.

Abigail was such a loving and caring person and took great interest in her students. She moved back to Lincoln County two years ago and continued working as a substitute teacher for the Winfield School Dist. Abigail was blessed with a wonderful daughter, Brianna, who was the joy of her life. She was a devoted and caring mother who loved her Brianna with all her heart and soul. Abigail will be greatly missed and long remembered by all those who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her loving family: her mother, Lillian Pruitt; her daughter, Brianna Clark; her five siblings: Jeanette Clark and husband, Victor and their children: Stephanie Hubble and son, Evan and Hope Aston; Clarencia Gaines and family: Andrew Gaines and husband, Jennifer and Danielle Bryant and husband, Taylor and family: Elias and Corbin, Nina Gebke and husband, Keith and family: Brandon Gebke and wife, Sarah and Caleb Gebke; Laquita Meyer and family: Morgan Meyer and fiancé Larry Mathis, Ian Meyer and Laquita’s fiancé Craig Dieckman; Abram Pruitt and his children: Leah Pruitt, Gabriel Pruitt, Isaac Pruitt and Rachel Mathews. She is further survived by her special friends: Garnet Schultz and family, Tabitha Power and Eric Schultz and Mary Martin and husband, Allen and family: Zach Thomas and Conner Martin; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Pruitt Sr.; two brothers, Raymond Pruitt Jr. and Lloyd Pruitt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brianna Clark, c/o Laquita Meyer, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy.

