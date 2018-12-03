Connie K. Love Dowell

Connie Kay Love Dowell, 75, of Hurst,Texas, is resting in peace now and forever with her lifetime love, Marvin Dean Dowell. Their love was undeniable as they spent 50 plus years together.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 27,2018.

As a final request of Connie, a private ceremony will be held with immediate family only. Her final resting place is next to her late husband in a mausoleum at Bluebonnet Funeral Home in Colleyville, Texas.

Connie was born in Vandalia to Vernon and Lee Love on Dec. 8, 1942.

She and Marvin led an exciting life. They lived in various states throughout their 50 year marriage due to Marvin’s career with Burlington Northern Railroad.

Connie Dowell was a fierce cancer survivor battling four different cancers in a span of 13 years. She dedicated her life to her husband and her two daughters.

Survivors include two daughters, Darla Terry and husband, Joe and Terri Phillips and husband, Tim; a granddaughter, Barbara “Grace” Turner; two grandsons, Reid and Ryan Pascale; and two sisters, Carolyn Ball of Farber and Cathy Duhon.

Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society.