William Austin IV

William “Bill” Clarence Austin IV, 53, of Bowling Green died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Bill was born June 1, 1965 in Troy, the son of William Clarence III and Geraldine Detmer Austin. On Feb. 14, 1991 in Troy, he married Traci Windle.

Survivors include his parents, William Clarence Austin III and Geraldine of Troy; wife, Traci Austin of Bowling Green; a son, Scott Austin and wife, Kourtney of Bowling Green; daughters, Kimberly Austin of Bowling Green, Virginia Austin of Bowling Green and Mikayla Austin of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Rylee Havens, Brock Grammer, Emilie Austin, Aksel Austin and Brighid Austin; sister, Ramona Sims and husband, Charles of Wellsville; grandmother, Mildred Hunt; nephews, Nick, Kenneth and Joseph Peasel; and niece, Jenna Windle.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Austin II; maternal grandparents, Clem and Virginia Detmer; and step grandfather, John Hunt.

Bill grew up in Lincoln County and lived most of his life there until he moved to Pike County in 2009. He loved music, hunting and fishing. He was passionate about cars, especially American muscle cars and had dreams of getting a motorcycle. Above all, William loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.