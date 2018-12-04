Bowling Green District Celebrates Matt Chance Taking Second In Most Valuable Coach Award

On the heels of announcing the three winning coaches of the Most Valuable Coach program, U.S. Cellular held an event at Bowling Green High School in celebration of Coach Matt Chance.

Chance came in second place in the program designed to honor current coaches of K-12 school-affiliated sports teams who connect to the good in all of us, by inspiring their players through true leadership and community involvement.

A check for $20,000 will be presented to Coach Matt Chance to help further support his school. This brings the total amount of money donated to Bowling Green R1 High School through the Most Valuable Coach program to $25,000.

U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program began on Aug. 21 and gave people the opportunity to nominate inspiring coaches of K-12 school-affiliated sports teams. Coach Matt Chance,who has headed Bowling Green R1 High School’s cross country and track programs for 20 years, was named as one of the program’s Top 50 coaches on Sept. 18. Public voting positioned him among the Final 15 coaches announced on Oct. 11. Each of these coaches received a $5,000 donation for their school, were honored at a local event and had a short video created and posted with their story on TheMostValuableCoach.com.

A second round of online voting, coupled with the evaluation of a panel of judges featuring Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Randall Cobb, and WNBA All-Star, Maya Moore, helped determine the three winning coaches based on the positive impact they have on their players, school and community, as well as their leadership qualities. Chris Metzger of Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, N.C., was named the grand prize winner and received a$50,000 donation for his school and was awarded with a Samsung tech prize package, valued at $30,000, for Pinecrest High School. Sarah Williams, of Hodgdon Middle and High School in Hodgdon, Maine, came in third place and received a $10,000 donation for her school.