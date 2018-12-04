Louisiana Quizbowl Powers Through Washington Invitational

Members of the LHS Quizbowl team traveled to Washington High School on Saturday, December 1st to participate in the Washington High Invitational Tournament.

Louisiana fielded two teams in the 48 team tournament. The Louisiana A team of Michael Powers, Marin Powers, Evan Jones, and Hunter Hobbs finished first place overall with a perfect 12-0 record, defeating long-time rival Hallsville in the Final. Michael Powers led the Bulldogs and placed first overall individually in the tournament with an average of 166 points per game in the prelims. Marin Powers contributed with 6 tossups (10 points each) and two “powers” (15 points each), as did Evan Jones and Hunter Hobbs with 2 tossups each.

The Louisiana B team of Brandy Farmer, Rachel Beard, Samantha Kilby and Sonny Picone also played well against tough competition and came out with a winning record of 5-4 on the day. They defeated Hannibal A, Sullivan B, Houston B, New Haven A, and Owensville A. Brandy Farmer led the B team with 43.89 points per game, answering 38 tossups and one “power”. Rachel Beard answered 15 tossups and two “powers” and Samantha Kilby answered 4 tossups.

The LHS Quizbowl team will be in action again this Saturday, December 8th when they travel to Columbia College to compete in the 2018 Missouri Quizbowl Association Fall Championship.