MDC Reports Totals For Antlerless Portion Hunt

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 6,585 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 261, Osage with 201, and Pike with 193 deer checked. Last year’s harvest total was 7,773.

Archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2019. The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 22-Jan. 1, 2019.

For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, see MDC’s 2018 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at bit.ly/2pamBwF

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at on.mo.gov/1jjz7Ew.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit on.mo.gov/2fyMaBN.