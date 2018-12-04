PCMH Walk-In Clinic Wins Exemplary Provider Award

The PCMH Walk-In Clinic received Exemplary Provider Accreditation as a Rural Health Clinic through The Compliance Team.

The Exemplary Provider Award is granted when a clinic receives 90 percent on a comprehensive on-site evaluation that reveals evidence of on-going compliance with program standards that establish Safety, Honesty, and Caring as core patient relationship goals.

As of November 2018, PCMH Walk-In Clinic is a certified rural health clinic, accredited as an exemplary provider.

PCMH Walk-In Clinic is effective in treating non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries and for times when a primary care physician isn’t available.

There is no appointment necessary, all insurances are accepted and patients are served on a first come basis.