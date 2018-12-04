Soup Supper To Follow Annual Church Walk

Chili, gumbo, and potato soup will be featured at the Soup Supper that will be held following the 25th annual Mid-Town Church Walk on Sunday, December 9.

Relax and enjoy the beautiful Christmas music at each of the six churches, then follow the crowd downstairs at the First Presbyterian Church for your choice of soups, cornbread, and cake. Serving usually begins around 5:00 p.m.

Board members Carol Oldani, Ann Narramore and Judy Schmidt will be busy in the kitchen preparing their delectable soups, and other board members will be providing a variety of cakes for the meal. Schmidt shared that the Cajun gumbo will contain shrimp, sausage, chicken and “won’t be too spicy.” Narramore’s chili is a hit each year, and Oldani’s special recipe for potato soup is a new addition to the line-up of choices that will be offered. Soup, cornbread, cake and drinks are offered for a donation to the Museum, sponsor of the Church Walk along with the six participating churches.

The board members of the Museum have a variety of talents that they share in order to keep the Museum in operation. Whether they came to the board with a certain talent or whether it has been developed and encouraged by their service over the years, those involved provide a variety of skills. It takes someone to handle the finances, another person to maintain the HVAC and plumbing systems, others to train and schedule volunteers, people willing to provide publicity for events (Facebook, newspaper articles, radio, etc.). Maintaining the collection of artifacts housed in the Museum takes time and effort, and decorating the windows is another skill shared by those with the necessary skills. Grant writing, dealing with insurance and security systems, conducting board meetings, and recording the minutes need people with the ability for doing so.

The soup-making and cake-baking will be taking place this week, but all year the board members devote their time and talents to maintain the Museum for the enjoyment and enrichment of the hundreds of children and adults who visit the museum each year.

A special DVD that has just recently been made available for sale through the Museum will be available at the soup supper for only $15. It includes a copy of the original “1939 Home Movie” of Louisiana that was released back in the 1990’s. A second presentation is also included with photographs showing “then and now” shots of Louisiana buildings.