Barbara L. Bates

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Lynn Bates announces her death on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at Silex Community Care Center.

Born Jan. 12, 1948 in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Willard and Irene Williams, who preceded her in death as well as her brothers, Richard, Ronald, and sister, Rose and her niece, Vicki Travis.

Barbara enjoyed her many years of working with the public as a barber.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. A graveside service and internment will held at 1 p.m., at Elsberry City Cemetery, with Fr. Charles Tichacek officiating.

Survivors include her son, Rob Bates and wife, Carrie of Eolia; daughter, Tanya Ramirez and husband, David of Foley; and grandchildren, Tara, Tanner, Austin, Brian, Travis, Rebecca and JD; plus their families and many great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in memory of Barb to the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.

