Jane Murry

Jane Calvin Murry, 80, of Louisiana died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in her home.

Memorial services were at 2 p.m.,Sunday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Jane’s sister, Ruth Shumaker, conducted the service. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana.

The family received guests from 11 a.m., until the time of service.

Jane was born Aug. 14, 1938 in Louisiana, to the late Tony and Angie Perkins Calvin. She was married in Louisiana to Robert “Bob” Murry on June 19, 1956. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2012.

In her youth she was baptized and attended Grassy Creek Baptist Church in Louisiana. As an adult she became a member of Noix Creek Baptist Church in Louisiana. She worked 10 years at Walmart in Louisiana. Prior to that she worked part time at Joe’s Jug, Reliable Drugs, and Young’s Variety Store.

She had a love for being outside under a shade tree, enjoying conversation with her visitors, and sipping a tall glass of sweet iced tea. She was so proud of the many flowers Pops planted just for her, and if you were lucky she would give you a personal guided tour all around the property to show them off.

Another pleasure she enjoyed was preparing home cooked meals for her family. Not many people could take just any cut of wild game and turn it into a delicacy like Nana could.

She is survived by sons, Daniel Murry and Russell Murry and wife, Ann of Louisiana; and daughter, Rhonda Brown of Fenton; grandchildren, Bobbi Ferrell and husband, Wade of Wentzville; Erin Smith and husband, John and Samuel Brown of St.James City, Fla.; Meghan Holt and husband, Jason of Savannah, Johnathon Brown of Fenton, Matthew Murry and Morgan Murry of Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Rachel, and Luke Ferrell of Wentzville, Ty Murry of Louisiana, Molly and Roman Francis and Gayvn Holt of Savannah, Justin, Haylee, and Brandon Young of The Woodlands, Texas, Corey Smith of St. James City, Fla.,; a brother,Jim Calvin and wife, Phyllis of Louisiana; four sisters, Bonnie Watson of Bowling Green, Shirley Benn of Center, Venita Burleson and husband, Dean, and Ruth Shumaker and husband, David, of Louisiana.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Angie Calvin; brothers, Richard and Jerry Calvin; and her great-grandson, Jacob Ryder Holt.

Pallbearers included Matthew Murry, Samuel and Johnathon Brown, Wade and Benjamin Ferrell, and Jason Holt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Louisiana Alumni Association, c/o Mercantile Bank in Louisiana for the playground renovationproject.