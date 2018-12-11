Julia L. Liedtke

Julia L. Liedtke, 77, of Vandalia died Thursday Dec. 6, 2018, peacefully at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Julia was born in St. Louis on Nov. 13, 1941 to Alex and Lora Siliven Varga. Julia was married to Karl-Heinz Liedtke on Sept. 4, 1959. He preceded her in death Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Julia worked as an emergency room registrar for SSM St. Louis until her retirement in 1999 when she moved to Vandalia with her husband to enjoy a simpler life in the county. Julia loved Nascar especially Dale Earnhardt. She enjoyed watching football and spending time with her family.

Other survivors include two daughters, Carla Rybicki of Laddonia, and Katrina Kloepper and husband, Ken of Waterloo, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sean Rybicki of Laddonia, Kathryn Galati of Waterloo, Ill., Alicia Mata and husband, Martin of Hazelwood, and Melissa Galati of Valmeyer, Ill.; and three great-grandchildren, Dakota Hall, Evelyn Mata, and Thomas Mata, and other family and friends.

Julia is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary Ann Meisel and Joyce Farmer; two brothers-in-law, Kurt Alfred Liedtke and Klaus Jurgen Liedtke; and one grandson, Andrew Rybicki.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society of the United States, c/o Waters Funeral Home.