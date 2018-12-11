The People's Tribune

Karl-Heinz Liedtke

Karl-Heinz Liedtke, 79, of Vandalia died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, peacefully at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Cremation arrangements were handled by the Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Karl was born in Elbing-East Prussia, Germany on Feb. 26, 1939 to Kurt and Herta Mootz Liedtke. Karl was married on Sept. 4, 1959 to Julia L. Varga. She survives.

Karl worked as a fireman/boilerman for Anheuser Bush until his retirement in 1999 when he moved to Vandalia with his wife to enjoy a simpler life in the county. Karl was also a master cabinetmaker and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Other survivors include two daughters, Carla Rybicki of Laddonia, and Katrina Kloepper and husband, Ken of Waterloo, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sean Rybicki of Laddonia, Kathryn Galati of Waterloo, Ill., Alicia Mata and husband, Martin of Hazelwood, and Melissa Galati of Valmeyer, Ill.; and three great-grandchildren, Dakota Hall, Evelyn Mata and Thomas Mata, and other family and friends.

Karl is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kurt Alfred Liedtke and Klaus Jurgen Liedtke; and one grandson, Andrew Rybicki.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Humane Society of the United States in the care of Waters Funeral Home.

