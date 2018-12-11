Kenneth Mitchell Hobbs

Kenneth Mitchell Hobbs, 87, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at his home in Louisiana.

Graveside services were at 1 p.m., Friday at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg with military honors.

Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana was in charge of arrangements.

He was born Aug. 14, 1931 in Chillicothe to Ray and Viola Mae Reecer Hobbs. He was married to Delila Lucille Beam. She preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 2010. He was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Hobbs.

Survivors include his children, Kenny R. Hobbs, Terry L. Hobbs, Debra Lucille Meyers, Patricia Sue McGrady, Mary Ellen Albert, Lynda Carol Hobbs, and Lila Robinson, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hobbs was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1952. He had worked a supervisor for McDonnell Douglas for over 30 years retiring in 1986.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation or donor’s choice.