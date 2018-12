Louisiana Church Walk

The award-winning Centenary United Methodist Church hand bell choir performs during the 25th annual Louisiana Mid-Town Church Walk Dec. 9.

More than 100 people participated in the event, which also included Bethel AME, First Christian, First Baptist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian.

Each parish presented a 15-minute program of seasonal music and words.

The walk, which concluded with a soup supper, is sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum.