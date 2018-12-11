Richard Dale Niffen

Richard Dale Niffen, 62, of Louisiana died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at his home in Louisiana.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at the 1 Way Ministry at 20553 Pike 255, Bowling Green.

A family graveside service to bury his ashes will be at a later date at the Samuel Taylor Cemetery near Rockport, Ill.

He was born Feb. 26, 1956 in Pike County to Virgil Niffen and Maggie Chandler Niffen.

He is survived by a daughter, Angela Bruner of Excello; a son, Rick “Ricky” Niffen of Laddonia; his ex-wife, Debbie Niffen of Laddonia; three brothers, Ross E. “Rossie” Niffen of Bowling Green, Glen Niffen of Bowling Green, and Joey Niffen of Warrenton; three sisters, Betty White of Pleasant Hill, Ill., Bonnie Smith of Louisiana, and Gina Miller of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Virgil “Gene” Niffen.

Richard enjoyed going fishing, hunting, and served as an elected official for the Louisiana Special road District No. 3.

Collier Funeral home, Louisiana is in charge of arrangements.