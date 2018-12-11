Rosa Lena Hart

Services for Rosa Lena Hart, 93, of Center were held at 10 a.m., Monday at Olivet Christian Church in Center with the Rev. Steve Goughnour officiating. Burial were in Center Cemetery.

Visitation was from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Center.

Mrs. Hart died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

She was born March 3, 1925 in Center, the daughter of Martin and Mary Robison Clary. She married Harry Wallace Hart Feb. 19, 1943 in Hannibal. He preceded her in death Aug. 4, 2009.

Survivors include one son, Wallace Hart and wife, Phyllis of Center; four grandchildren, Brian Hart and wife, Michelle of Springfield, Christine Neiland of O’Fallon, Chris Linke and wife, Debbie of Center and Philip Linke of Chicago, Ill. seven great-grandchildren, Trevor Hart and wife, Dannielle, Keegan, Devin and Jayden Hart of Springfield, Gracie Neiland of Columbia, Arik Linke of St. Charles, and Allen Linke and wife, Emily of Paris; four great-great-grandchildren, Ayden, Arri, Addi and Anniahh Linke, all of Paris; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Imogene Clary and one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Hazzard Woodhurst.

Mrs. Hart was a lifetime area resident and a 1943 graduate of Center High School. She was a 77-year member of the Olivet Christian Church in Center where she served as a deaconess Emeritus. She was an active church and community worker for as long as her health permitted. She made wedding cakes, sold Amway and worked at the Perry Telephone Company.

Pallbears were Brian Hart, Chris Linke, Philip Linke, Christine Neiland, Brian Woodhurst, and Bill Clary. Honorary pallbearers were her great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Christian Church CWF of Center or Pike County Hospice, 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334.

