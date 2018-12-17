Bonnie Woodward

Bonnie Woodward, 93, of Louisiana died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Thursday at Dover Baptist Church near Clarksville. Burial will to be in Dover Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Thursday at the church.

Bonnie Jean Guinn was born Jan. 8, 1925 to Charley A. and Lydia Cobb Guinn. At the age of 16, she eloped with the love of her life, William Marshall Woodward, on Sept. 9, 1941. The romance lasted until William’s death in May 2017, having celebrated 75 years as man and wife.

William and Bonnie were blessed with one son, Jerry, who was the light of their lives. He wed Debby Sanderson and they gave Bonnie and Bill their only grandchild, Sheri, who was the second light in their world.

Bonnie worked hard alongside her husband, managing a farm, growing crops, milking dairy cows, raising pigs and chickens. They planted a large garden, preserving the produce. However, she also knew how to relax and have fun. She enjoyed sewing. Together they entertained friends and family, played Rook, fished and camped, attended many garage sales and of course, babysat their precious granddaughter.

Bonnie was a member of the Dover Baptist Church and active as a Sunday School teacher and holding other church offices until entering Maple Grove Nursing Home in 2015.

To Bonnie, the most important aspects of life was her faith, her family, and her friends.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Debby Woodward of Clarksville; a granddaughter, Sheri Lynn Gaunt and husband, Timothy of Nixa, and two great-granddaughters, Alexa Riley Gaunt and Kylie Grace Gaunt, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Woodward on May 11, 2017, her son, Jerry Woodward on Oct. 3, 2018, and three brothers, Glenn Vaughn, Charles Lee Guinn, and Mike Guinn.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Wayne Shaw, Gene Arens, David Clithero, and Darin Clithero. Pallbearers were Michael Guinn, Jeff Guinn, Wayne Guinn, Rick Guinn, Junior Vaughn, and Frank Vaughn.

Memorials may be made to the Dover Baptist Church or the Dover Cemetery.