Clarence Joseph Keeven

Clarence Joseph Keeven, 89, of Bowling Green died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Jason T. Doke, S.T.L. officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation was from 9-11 a.m., Friday.

Clarence was born May 10, 1929 in Florissant, the son of George and Anna Hartmann Keeven. He married Shirley Ann Claus Nov. 26, 1959. She preceded him in death Nov. 20, 2016.

Survivors include a son, Gary Keeven of Bowling Green; two daughters, Laurie Trower of Sevierville, Tenn., and Lisa Parrish of Hannibal; a sisters, Hilda Scgreuber of Bellflower; a sister-in-law, Joan Lehmkuhl of Florissant; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; and brother, Louis Keeven.

Clarence grew up in Florissant and moved to rural Bowling Green in 1959. He was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church and served in the United States Army during Korean Conflict serving in Germany.

He was a Knights of Columbus member, enjoyed hauling tractors, hog houses, hay, going to auctions and liked to visit with people. He was always open to a good conversation.

Pallbearers were Alan Schriener, Carl Schriener, Mike Schumacher, Gary Purk, Harry Grote, and John Koester Jr.

Memorials may be made to St. Clement Cemetery.

