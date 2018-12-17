William ‘Bill’ Matthew Boston Sr.

William “Bill” Mathew Boston Sr, 84, of Louisiana died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at St Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

A memorial service was held Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #791 in Louisiana.

Bill was born Aug. 14, 1934, at his home in Mt. Olive, Ill., to Mat and Edna Martin Boston. He married Shirley Ann Robeza on Dec. 31, 1955. To this marriage they had three children, Kim Boston of Louisiana, Renee Boston Parsons of Sealy, Texas, and William “Billy” Boston, Jr of Louisiana.

Bill and Shirley moved to Louisiana in 1956 to manage the redi-mixed concrete plant. Bill worked for the plant for 51 years before retiring, due to some health issues.

Bill was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge #791 and enjoyed visiting the Trimble House to see his friends.

One passion in his life, was hunting with his son and grandsons. He also enjoyed sitting around the campfire and visiting friends, watching football games, and watching his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 2004, his father, mother, an infant brother, nephew and three brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his children, Kim Boston, and Billy Boston and wife, Julie, all of Louisiana, and Renee Parsons and husband, Dale of Sealy, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Danielle Anderson and husband, Judd of Kansas City, Rob Parsons and wife, Heather of Louisiana, Erin Casassa and husband, Matt of Cypress, Texas, Jessica Knesek and husband, David of Sealy, Texas, Joshua Boston and wife, Kristi of Wentzville, Jacob Boston and Hannah Franke of St Peters, and Annie Gray and husband, Cary of St Peters. He also had 16 great-grandchildren of which he adored.

Also surviving are his sister and brothers, Mary Jane Florek and James Boston and wife, Peggy of Mt Olive, Ill., and Denis Boston and wife, Martha of Maryville, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Betty Dragovich of Staunton, Ill., and many nieces and nephews.

Bill will be sadly missed by his family, friends and Trimble House friends.

Memorials can be made to the Trimble House Fund or donor’s choice.

Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana was in charge of arrangements.