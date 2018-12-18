Indians Down Silex; Drop Games Against Mexico, North Callaway

Looking for a spark after a double overtime loss at North Callaway, Van-Far Coach Pat Connaway went with a different approach to run past Silex 83-63 on Friday night.

The Indians coach rotated all 14 active players to push the tempo against the Owls.

“The starters really didn’t get the memo,” said Connaway “So they got a quick hook.” The coach added the second group picked up the pace and set the tone.

“After coming out and playing a very sluggish game against North Callaway earlier in the week, we wanted to change things up and really be aggressive. We came out and played full court man to man and rotated guys in and out in waves of five. It was a lot like hockey when they have line changes. The kids really responded well and we probably played the best first half of basketball we can.”

Verdell Johnson triggered that second group, scoring five of his 10 points in the quarter and Trevor Lower added a three for the Indians.

When the starters returned, the message was received as Verlyn Johnson and Trey Miller combined for 17 points and Van-Far led Silex 30-11 after the opening eight minutes.

Silex picked up their scoring in the second quarter when Tommy Grote netted nine points for the Owls, but the pace of play for slowed by sixteen fouls whistled during the quarter.

Despite the Owls offense, the Indians still won the quarter 25-19 behind nine more points from Miller for a 25-point halftime lead.

Caden Wilburn and Sam Middleton drained three pointers in the third quarter to again further the lead to thirty points for Van-Far.

Silex played well in the final eight minutes to stave off the running clock, hitting 11 of 16 free throws, cutting ten from the Indian lead in the final eight minutes.

Trey Miller finished the night with twenty-one points to capture the Community State Bank/TribCast Player of the Game.

Additional Van-Far scoring: Verlyn Johnson, 15; Verdell Johnson, 10; Caden Wilburn, 7; Morgan Slatten, 6; Dillion Minor, 5; Trevor Lower, 5; Colin Wilburn, 4; Treyson Culwell, 4; Sam Middleton, 3; Aidan Lowrance, 2; Jamael Troy, 1.

Scoring for Silex: Trey Mudd, 13; Tommy Grote, 11; Charles Turbyeville, 10; Scott Creech, 8; Justin Havlik, 6; Hunter Lavy, 4; Brian Henke, 4; Daniel Havlik, 3; Hank Kientzy, 2; Landon Harlan, 2.

The win came three days after a 54-51 Van-Far loss in double overtime at North Callaway on Tuesday.

The Indians were held to just 17 first half points as the game went to the locker room tied.

The second half was just as sluggish for the defending state champions, scoring just seven points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth as the Thunderbirds forced overtime.

In the first extra session neither team could pull ahead as the Indians and North Callaway scored nine points and the game went into a second overtime.

The Thunderbirds outscored Van-Far 10-7 in that period to beat the Indians by three.

Scoring for Van-Far: Trey Miller, 16; Treyson Culwell, 10; Verlyn Johnson, 9; Caden Wilburn, 7; Colin Wilburn, 6.

On Saturday the Indians traveled to Mexico, where they were downed by the Bulldogs 64-53.

Slow starts to the first and second halves undid the Indians as Mexico outscored Van-Far 21-13 in the first and 15-12 in the third.

The teams played even in the second and fourth quarters.

Scoring for the Indians: Trey Miller, 21; Verlyn Johnson, 9; Verdell Johnson, 9; Caden Wilburn, 6; Colin Wilburn, 3; Sam Middleton, 2; Dillion Minor, 2; Treyson Culwell, 1.

The Indians will host Elsberry tonight (Tuesday) with TribCast coverage beginning before the ladies match-up at 5:15 p.m.

Lady Bulldogs Defeat Silex, Mexico; Fall To North Callaway

The Van-Far Lady Indians may have found their next three-point shooting threat in a 52-35 victory over Silex on Friday.

Freshman Devyn Keller sank five shots from outside the three-point stripe, including a half court shot to supplement a triple-double from senior Jayle Jennings who notched double-digits in points, rebounds and assists in the win.

Van-Far led 13-8 after the first quarter as Keller beat the buzzer from half court to end the frame.

As fouls mounted for Silex in the second quarter, the Lady Indians got hot from the free-throw line. Van-Far converted on 8 of 11 free-throw opportunities and built a 31-18 lead by the half.

Mollie Stanek scored four of her 14 points in the third quarter for Silex, but that was all the offense the Lady Owls could accrue in the frame as the Lady Indians extended their lead to 43-22 heading to the fourth.

Keller capped her night with a seven point final quarter as Van-Far won by 19 points.

The freshman captured her first Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game of the season with 22 points, leading all scorers.

Additional scoring for Van-Far: Jayle Jennings, 13; Hayley Baskett, 7; Panna Connaway, 5; Aubrey Bunge, 3; Alyse Jensen, 2.

Scoring for Silex: Mollie Stanek, 21; Izzy Sgroi, 3; Kate McDonald, 3; Halle Mueller, 2; Taylor Howard, 2.

The Lady Indians fell to North Callaway on Tuesday 56-47 on the road.

Van-Far felt the loss of senior Jordan Garner who matches up well with Lady T-Bird senior Kenzie Ausfahl whoe ended up scoring 23 points against the Lady Indians in the game.

North Callaway led Van-Far 19-13 after a quarter and 32-29 at the half.

The Lady T-Birds edged the Lady Indians in each of the final two quarters to put away Van-Far.

On Saturday the Lady Indians evened their record at 4-4 by beating the Mexico Lady Bulldogs 53-44.

The team scored evenly throughout four quarters with 12 in the first, 13 in the second and 14 points in each of the final two quarters.

Jennings led the way with 22, Baskett scored 20, Garner and Alyse Jensen each netted four points and Keller put in three points.

Coach Kelly Borchert noted the team has been working on communicating better on both sides of the floor and being more aggressive.

“We are hoping these two good wins against Silex and Mexico will keep our momentum going through next week and into our three tournaments in January.”

Van-Far will host Elsberry tonight (Tuesday). The game will be featured on TribCast with pregame at 5:15 pm.