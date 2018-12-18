Owl Pals Receives $2,500 Donation

Silex NHS received an early Christmas present to help fund their Owls Pals program.

Tim Randazzo with the People’s Helpers Project presented NHS with a check for $2,500.

Owls Pals was introduced this year by NHS.

Through generous donations, NHS is able to send home goody bags with food twice a month for those students who registered. “The program is for students in grades pre-k through eighth grade.

Anyone can receive the Owls Pals bags. They just need to register,” said Laura McDonald, NHS Sponsor.

“The response from our community has been overwhelming. Now with the generous donation from People’s Helpers Project, we will be able better serve all our students,” she added.

For more information or to make a donation please contact Laura McDonald at lmcdonald@silex.k12.mo.us.