Pike County Bicentennial

Liz O’Farrell discussed the book that she and Andy Young put together for the county’s 200th anniversary at the Pike County Bicentennial Banquet.

The dinner was held at Tievoli Hills Resort near Clarksville on Dec. 14, the actual day of the bicentennial.

Also pictured is bicentennial committee secretary Karen Arico.

The $40 book can be ordered through the University Extension office at the Pike County Courthouse in Bowling Green.