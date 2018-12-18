Pike County Commissioners Plan To Appoint Susie Oberdahlhoff To Serve As County Clerk

Pike County Commissioners have unanimously agreed to tap Susie Oberdahlhoff for the position of county clerk and plan to make the appointment official with a vote later this week.

“Susie is a highly-respected person and someone who is willing to work with everyone,” noted Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm. “We are looking out for the entire county.”

Gamm said the commission has spent the past week going over candidates and also checking all of the legalities involved in the matter.

“This hasn’t been an easy thing to deal with,” Gamm remarked. “The political side of it has really been ugly.”

He added the commission announced to all departments in the courthouse their intention to appoint Oberdahlhoff last week.

“We want to make sure we are communicating and looking out for stability,” he said.

Oberdahlhoff has experience working in the county clerk’s office previously and has served during elections for a number of years and is familiar with the process. Gamm noted that Oberdahlhoff also has terrific leadership skills.

That was also echoed by Western District Commissioner Bill Allen and Eastern District Commissioner Justin Sheppard.

“Susie has a very good work history with prior experience in the clerk’s office. It was part of why I believe she would be a great county clerk,” Sheppard said. “Susie also is a very responsible and service oriented person. I believe the clerk’s office requires a person who has great customer service skills – which Susie has.”

He added that she will be a tremendous asset for the county.

After the vote to appoint Oberdahlhoff to the position, it will be January when she is official sworn into office.

Michelle (Missy) Hunter Jaeger, a Republican, defeated incumbent Melissa Kempke, a Democrat, for the office in the election earlier this year.

On Dec. 3 Jaeger informed commissioners by letter that it was with regret that she would not accept the position.

Once the appointment is made by commissioners Oberdahlhoff will be cleared to be sworn in. It will be an appointment by the governor that is official. The governor may opt for a different candidate, though it seems unlikely.

The appointment will last for two years, then the position will appear on the election ballot again as a two-year unexpired term.

The filing period for municipal and school board offices started last week. Those interested in serving on a board of education, city council or board of aldermen should contact their respective school districts and city halls for more information.

The filing period extends into January for the April municipal election ballot.