Silex Cheerleaders Take Fourth At State Championship

The Silex Owls cheerleading squad finished in fourth place at the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The squad includes (front row, l-r): Emily Duering, Harlee Olds, Kaylie Engelmeyer, Jenna Beckham, and Jaclyn Adams. Back row: Lilie Isom, Kylee Williams, Caitlyn Twellman, Kylie Coats, Abi McAnulty, and Maddy Goos.