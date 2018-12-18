Van-Far R-I Board Hires Tony DeGrave To Serve As New Superintendent

The Van-Far R-1 School Board of Education has named Tony DeGrave as the district’s next superintendent.

DeGrave, who is currently the Superintendent at Marion County R-II, will replace Dr. Stephen Hunter, who will retire at the end of the school year.

He will begin his duties as superintendent on July 1, 2019.

DeGrave is a native of Monroe City. After graduating from Monroe City High School, he received a bachelor’s degree from Culver-Stockton College in special education. He later earned a master’s degree in building-level administration from Grand Canyon University and a specialist’s degree in district-level administration from Arkansas State University.

DeGrave worked 10 years for the Monroe City R-I School District as a special ed teacher. He also coached football for seven years at Monroe City before becoming K-12 principal at Marion County R-II where he served four years before becoming superintendent in 2016.

“I am truly honored to be selected to be a part of the Van-Far School District. The Board of Education has been extremely supportive of me and I look forward to working along with them to ensure that we continue to provide an exceptional learning experience for all of our students. I am looking forward to getting to know the staff, students and communities that the Van-Far School District so proudly serves” DeGrave said.

He noted that growing up and having lived in rural areas made Van-Far attractive. He added the community is committed to the school and he’s looking forward to getting started and building an even stronger school.

School board president Dana Keller said the district interviewed six candidates who all brought something great to the table. She noted it was DeGrave’s proven track record and his commitment to students of all ages that sealed the deal for board members. She pointed out that DeGrave has started several STEM-based programs and has a commitment to preparing students for transitioning out of high school whether that means college, trade school, employment, etc.

“We are really looking forward to getting him here and getting started.”

DeGrave and his wife, Carrie have four kids, Waylon, 13; Wyatt, 10; Wes, 8 and Sydney, 6.