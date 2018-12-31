Earlean Hopke

Earlean Hopke, 100, of Bowling Green died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

A memorial Mass was at 11 a.m., Thursday at St Clement Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason T. Doke, S.T.L. officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation was from 9-11 a.m., Thursday at the church.

Earlean was born June 16, 1918 in Silex the daughter of Henry and Mary Caroline Meuth Bertke. On Sept. 28, 1937 she married Floyd Morrison. He preceded her in death in 1946. She later married Robert Hopke Oct. 5, 1957 at St. Clement Catholic Church. He died Jan. 19, 2013.

Survivors include a son, Aubrey Morrison and wife, Frances of Bowling Green; a daughter, Marty Morrison and fiancé Len Scherder of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, Bret Morrison and wife, Paula of Friendswood, Texas, Scott Morrison and wife, Valerie of Columbus, Mont., Keith Morrison and wife, Cindy of Hazlets, N.J., Philip Morrison Jr. and wife, Pamela of Montgomery, Texas, Greg Morrison and wife, Terri of Bowling Green, Mona Pyatt and husband, Stuart of Quincy, Ill., Marsha McGraw and husband, Sean of O’Fallon, Tara Eskew and husband, Justin of Bowling Green, and Todd Morrison and wife, Allison of Bowling Green; 26 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great- grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Philip Morrison; great-granddaughter, Jordan Pyatt; brothers, Elmer Bertke and Glennon Bunten; and sisters, Romania Swarnes and Julia Feldmann.

Earlean was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church, worked for 17 years at the garment factory, and was the manager of the St. Clement School lunch program when it originated for two years and left due to troubling arthritis.

She loved cooking, gardening, playing pitch, working word puzzles and most of all spending time with her family.

Pallbearers were Greg Morrison, Daniel Morrison, Todd Morrison, Justin Eskew, Stuart Pyatt, and Sean McGraw. Honorary pallbearers were Brett Morrison, Scott Morrison, Keith Morrison, Philip Jr. Morrison, Jackson Pyatt, Jake Pyatt, Jett Pyatt, Jeffrey Pyatt, Ryan McGraw, and Dylan McGraw.

Memorials may be made to St. Clement Cemetery Association or the Pike County Hospice.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com