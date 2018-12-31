Gary L. Willis

Services for Gary Livingston Willis, 74, of Vandalia were at 10 a.m., Monday at Vandalia First Baptist Church Family Life Center with the Rev. Brian Lehenbauer officiating. Burial with full military honors was in Vandalia Cemtery.

Visitation was from 4-6 p.m., Sunday at the church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mr. Willis died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

He was born Nov. 5, 1944 in Louisiana, the son of Eugene Barrymore and Isabell Rose Livingston Willis. He married Marilyn Sue Kuda Sept. 2, 1966 in Vandalia. She survives.

Other survivors include: one son, Douglas Willis and wife, April of Vandalia; two brothers, Guy Willis and wife, Mildred and David Willis and wife, June, both of Vandalia; three grandchildren, Payton, Jenna, and Emily Willis, all of Vandalia; three brothers-in-law, Ralph Kuda and wife, Patti, Phillip Kuda and wife, Pam and Jim Kuda and wife, Connie, all of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one, brother-in-law, Mike Kuda.

Mr. Willis was a lifetime area resident and a 1962 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-65 where he attained the rank of Airmen First Class. He was employed for 40 years as a mold maker at Harbison-Walker Refractories. He enjoyed hunting, archery, gardening, riding his motorcycle, his granddaughters, and his Christian’s Men’s Fellowship Group.

Pallbearers were Eddie Horton, William Wheeler, Dewey Straube, Will Oberman, Gary Scherder and Bob Giltner.

Memorial contributions may be made the Christian’s Men’s Fellowship Group,510 West Union St., Vandalia, MO 63382.

