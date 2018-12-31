Mary A. Silvey

Mary A. Silvey, 65, of Louisiana Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Marvin Scherff officiated. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Mary was born Sept. 3, 1953 in Louisiana to Glen and Lucille Wigginton Wharton. She was married to Larry Silvey Nov. 22, 1975 in Louisiana. He survives.

She is also survived by two sons, Lawrence Silvey and wife, Angie and Jeff Silvey, both of Louisiana; a daughter, Michelle Wallace of St. Louis; nine grandchildren, Daniel Feather, William Feather, Crystal McDonald, Brant Feather, Morgan Silvey, Zach Silvey, Sheldon Silvey, Mark Baldwin, and Alexis Silvey; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Wharton of Louisiana; and a sister, Norma Richards of Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Charles Wharton and Glen Wharton.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. Over the years she was employed by the River’s Edge Motel, Abel’s Quik Shop, Stark Brothers Nursery, and 5th Gear.

She enjoyed bowling and she loved cats. She looked forward to going on vacation and had taken cruises in Alaska and the Caribbean over the years. She loved spending time with family and being with her friends.

Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.