Clopton Tournament Action Is Underway

Clopton, Van-Far Girls Advance With Big Wins

Clopton’s Stephanie Talbert attempts to get past the defense of Louisiana’s Faith

Rule to put points on the board for the Lady Hawks in the opening round game of

the Clopton Tournament.

Action from the 23rd Annual Clopton Tournament got underway on Saturday with girl’s opening round games.

Top-seeded Monroe City thrashed (8) Wright City 99-17 and (3) Elsberry knocked off (6) Winfield 48-22.

In local action, (2) Clopton defeated (7) Louisiana, 70-20 and (4) Van-Far knocked off (5) Silex, 51-36.

Clopton advances to the championship semifinal where they will face off with (3) Elsberry on Wednesday, Jan. 2 in the new gym at 7:30 p.m. Louisiana will take on (6) Winfield in the consolation semifinal in the old gym at 7:30 p.m.

Van-Far also advanced to the championship semifinal where they have the unenviable task of facing (1) Monroe City in the new gym at 6 p.m. Silex will move on in the consolation semifinal to face (8) Wright City in the old gym at 6 p.m

The tournament was put on hold for Sunday and for New Year’s Eve on Monday. Action will resume on New Year’s Day with four matinee games. Top-seeded Monroe City will take on Silex in the new gym at 1 p.m. while (2) Elsberry faces (7) Wright City in the old gym. At 2:30 it will be (4) Winfiled taking on (5) Clopton in the new gym and (3) Van-Far will square off with (6) Louisiana in the old gym.

The host Clopton girls made easy work of Louisiana in the opening round with a 70-20 victory.

Jillian Lockard went on a scoring tear to start the game with seven fast points. Clopton held Louisiana off the scoreboard entirely and limited their shooting opportunities with their suffocating press in the first. It took until the three-minute for the Lady Bulldogs to light the board on a bucket by Faith Rule. That would be the only scoring in the first for Louisiana as Clopton went on to post 21 points in the first quarter.

Kaitlyn Kuntz took over a lot of the scoring in the second quarter for Clopton with eight points. Louisiana got baskets from Maria Gutierrez and Kamara Combs. Rule was sidelined early after picking up three fouls in the first quarter. Louisiana managed only four points to Clopton’s 18 in the second quarter as Kuntz was aided by another pair from Jillian Lockard and two from Caylnn Lockard.

The teams went into the break with Clopton leading Louisiana by a score of 39-6.

Louisina had their best effort in the third quarter as they put 10 points on the board with points from Jamie Sencenbaugh, Rule, Mechia Campbell, Michelle Watts and Caitlyn Gloe. Clopton racked up 19 in the third with a pairs of baskets from Megan Harrelson, Kuntz and Calynn Lockard.

There was a running clock in the fourth quarter as Clopton outscored Louisiana 12-4.

Jillian Lockard led the way for Clopton and earned the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game with 23 points.

Other scoring: Kuntz, 14; Calynn Lockard, 13; Harrelson, 8; Caragan Lockard, 5; Stephanie Talbert, 2; Mary Margaret Garrett, 2; Logan Hall, 1.

Scoring for Louisiana: Rule, 8 and two points each for Gutierrez, Sencenbaugh, Combs, Campbell, Watts and Gloe.

Van-Far was one point ahead of Silex after the first quarter and just continued to build the lead throughout in a 51-36 victory over Silex on Saturday.

The Lady Indians were getting production out of several players as four combined for the first quarter 10 points with baskets from Jayle Jennings, Haley Baskett, Alyse Jensen and Devyn Keller.

Silex scored nine in the first as Halle Mueller put up five and Mollie Stanek had four.

Van-Far outscored Silex 9-3 in the second to lead 19-12 at halftime.

Van-Far got all but two of their third quarter points at the free throw line as they outscored Silex 15-10. All but four of Van-Far’s fourth quarter points came at the line in the fourth as the Lady Indians shut the door on the win.

Jordan Garner led the way for Van-Far with 16 points. Other scoring: Jennings, 9; Keller, 9; Jensen, 7; Baskett, 7; Aubrey Bunge, 3.

Scoring for Silex: Stanek, 17; Mueller, 8; Kate McDonald, 4; Chloe Kinion, 4; Izzy Sgroi, 3.