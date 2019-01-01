Kate Klott Is Presented 2018 DAR Good Citizen Award

Bowling Green Chapter NSDAR would like to announce the recipient of the Good Citizenship Award for the 2018 year is Kate Klott.

Regent Christy Wendel presented Klott with the certificate, pin and a monetary award.

The DAR Good Citizenship Award, which is given to a local senior, is an award which the recipient must demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Teachers select three students as finalists, then the senior class votes to select the Good Citizen.

Kate is the daughter of Joe and Stephanie Klott.

Kate’s grandmother, Joyce Perkins (second from right), was also present for the presentation and photo.