Pike County Commissioners Enter Into New Host Fee Agreement With Eagle Ridge Landfill

Partnership Generates New Revenue Stream For Pike County

Eastern District Commissioner Justin Sheppard, Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm, Meridian Waste Cheif Marketing Officer Mary Middelton O’Brien, Western District Commissioner Bill Allen and Meridian Waste Area President Kenn O’Brien.



Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, and the Pike County Commissioners jointly announced the adoption and execution of a voluntary 10-year host fee agreement between Meridian Waste’s Eagle Ridge Landfill and the county.

Funds generated from the host fee are estimated to be in excess of $80,000 per year and will be used at the discretion of the county for budgetary needs and projects. The host fee implementation date is effective Jan. 1, 2019.

“Developing and maintaining a beneficial partnership between our disposal assets and the communities in which they reside are vital to building trust and a successful business for Meridian Waste,” stated Walter “Wally” Hall, CEO of Meridian Waste. “Our employees and many of our customers call Pike County home, and we believe that by giving back in the form of a voluntary host fee and other community projects, we are working to make the community stronger and to increase the understanding of the important community infrastructure landfills can provide for both a community’s economic development and financial health.”

Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm pointed out it was a goal of the commission to identify and implement new revenue streams without imposing new taxes.

“This host fee agreement effort lead by Commissioner Justin Sheppard shows how industry and the county can work together for sustainable environmental and financial solutions that benefit both entities,” Gamm remarked.

Sheppard told the Trib that he is excited about the agreement and what it will mean for the county.

“The Commission identified that almost every county which housed a landfill received a host fee per ton of waste deposited in their county. We believed Pike County should also receive a host fee per ton of waste. We contacted Eagle Ridge and they were very understanding and eager to get this agreement done in Pike County,” he explained.

“This agreement will bolster the county’s general revenue in excess of $80,000 and will increase in five years to approximately $100,000-$125,000. It is my goal to ensure a positive financial future for generations to come for Pike County and I believe this agreement is crucial step to ensuring that. Eagle Ridge is a great company and showed through this entire process that they care about the communities in which they operate,” Sheppard said.

The host fee will be assessed upon each ton of municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris waste disposed of at the landfill. All disposal customers, of which the majority are from outside Pike County, are subject to payment of the host fee and will be invoiced accordingly upon delivery of the solid waste material to the landfill.

About Meridian Waste

Headquartered in Greensboro, Ga., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company’s core waste business is centered on residential, commercial and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in St. Louis, Mo., Richmond, Va., Blacksburg, Va., Augusta, Ga., Macon, Ga., Northeast Florida and Knoxville, Tenn., servicing over 143,000 residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential and roll-off trucks, the company operates one transfer station, three recycling facilities, three municipal solid waste landfills and two C&D landfills in which 955,800 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit www.meridianwaste.com.