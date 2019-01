Clopton Tournament: Boys Championships

Join The People’s Tribune Saturday (1/05/19) for TribCast coverage of the Clopton Invitational Basketball Tournament. Boys Championship Night games include the Consolation Game between (5)Clopton and (6)Louisiana, the Third Place Game between (2)Elsberry and (4)Winfield and the Tournament Championship as (3)Van-Far takes on (1)Monroe City. Coverage begins at 3:45 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.