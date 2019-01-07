Becky Morton Sousa

Rebecca Lucille Morton Sousa, 65, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at St. Joseph West Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

A Celebration on Life Service was held at 10 a.m., Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana.

Becky was born May 19, 1953 to Carl Fred and Bonnie Lee Morton in Louisiana. She was married to Leo Schneider who preceded her in death in 1990.

Survivors include a daughter, Nikki Atteberry and husband, Bruce of Louisiana; one sister, Sherry Cox of Louisiana; a brother, Mark Morton and wife, Carla of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Shelby Atteberry, Haley Atteberry, Seth Schneider, Ashley Mosby, and Brittany Rawls; nieces, Lexi Morton, Savannah Morton; and nephews, Blake Morton and Cody Cox.

Becky was a devout member of the St. Clement Catholic Church. She was currently employed for Ruth Jensen Village Residential and recently retired from Pike County Senate Bill 40/New Era Home as the Administrator after many years of service.

Becky loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed shopping, watching mystery TV shows, being on the computer, listening to music, and traveling, especially Caribbean cruises.

Her faith was very important to her and she attended Church several times a week.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, a son, Leo Schneider Jr., and a brother in-law, Gary Cox.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.