Bernard John "Hap" Udelhoven, 89, formerly of Dickeyville, Wis., died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wis.

Hap was born March 5, 1929, in Platteville, Wis., the son of Bernard J. and Nellie Risic Udelhoven, Sr. He married his late sweetheart Florida “Fritz” Ginter on Sept. 1, 1951, and together raised four children.

His nickname “Happy” fit him well. Hap lived a long, rewarding life that touched many people. From his early life as a two-time golden gloves boxer to his time spent as a cook in the National Guard and lineman for Interstate Power, his career path and life’s passion was finally set in 1956 when he and fellow pack worker, George Banworth, pooled their resources to start Banworth and Udelhoven Furniture in Platteville, Wis. The business eventually expanded to five stores across three states. Hap sold his interest in B&U in 1982 but remained active in the furniture industry well into retirement.

Hap and Fritz enjoyed a long and loving marriage of 62 years. Together they traveled the world, were actively involved as devout Catholics in their local churches, and were devoted to spending time with their children and grandchildren. Hap also loved golf, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Udelhoven and wife, Dana of Batavia, Ill., and Mark Udelhoven and wife, Terri of Vandalia; two daughters, Cheryl Pieper and Chuck Boyer of Verona, Wis., and Lori Scharf of Oshkosh, Wis.; six grandchildren, Eric Udelhoven and wife, Mary and Lauren Udelhoven and Doug Cefala, Sara and Casey Pieper, Todd Udelhoven, and Maggie Scharf; one great-grandchild, Collin Udelhoven; and a sister, Mary Udelhoven Hoff.

Hap was preceded in death by his wife, Fritz; his brother, Leonard and sister, Helen; and son-in-law Curt Pieper.

Dr. Mark Liaboe gave years of care in Dubuque, Iowa to Hap, and the staff at the Cove at Four Winds Manor and Agrace Hospice were also a tremendous help.

Shortly before he passed, one of Hap’s last utterances was “Gotta get to gettin’.” Heaven will have its hands full.