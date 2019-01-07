Darlene Elaine Huckstep

Darlene Huckstep, 60 died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday(today) at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. Burial was in Middletown Cemetery.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Monday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Darlene was born June 12, 1958 in Mexico, the daughter of Edward and Juanita Kleinsorge Freie. On July 2, 1989 at the Concord Baptist Church in Vera she married Jimmy Huckstep. He survives.

Other survivors include children, Mark Bair and wife, Misty of Bowling Green, Cindy Spires and husband, Charlie of Frankford, David Huckstep and wife, Kayla of Bowling Green, Jimmy Huckstep Jr. of St. Charles, and Nathan Huckstep and wife, Christy of Louisiana; grandchildren, Kylee Spires, Khloe Spires, Wyatt Bair, Jase Bair, Aaron Bair, Tyler Huckstep, Bentley Huckstep, Korbin Huckstep, Kolton Huckstep, Nathan Huckstep Jr. and Madison Huckstep; a brother, Ronnie Freie of Middletown; one sister, Sharon Stith and husband, Dennis of Macon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Darlene grew up in Middletown and graduated from the Middletown High School and moved to Bowling Green in 1980. She was a life long member of the Lutheran Church. She worked at Senate Bill 40 as a medical assistant for 23 years and was always at the Vera neighborhood meetings.

She enjoyed attending yard sales and her animals but most of all she enjoyed taking care of her kids and grandkids. Family was her life. She loved everyone and no one was a stranger.

Pallbearers were Chad Freie, Jaron Freie, Ryan Smith, Scott Bair, Dennis Stith, Michael Stith and David Stith. Honorary pallbearers were Ed Baeker, Josh Graver and Justin Graver.

Memorials may be made to the family.