Joan Carroll

Joan Carroll, 84, 0f Clarksville died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at her home near Clarksville.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Pat Glenn officiated. Burial was in Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation was from 9 a.m., until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

She was born Jan. 27, 1934 in Louisiana to Walter F. and Helen Mackey Pitzer. She was married to Malcom H. Carroll, Jr. on Oct. 18, 1953 in Louisiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1998.

She is survived by her children, Jeffery Carroll and wife, Beverly of Quincy, Ill., Janice Carroll and Keith Duke of Bartlesville, Okla., Douglas Carroll and wife, Sheila of Lincoln, Neb., and Walter Carroll and wife, Dianna of Westminster, Mary.; Nine grandchildren, Christine Scriven, Tim Griffin, Eric Griffin, Andrew Carroll, Ryan Carroll, Evan Carroll, Mackenzie Carroll, Trevor Carroll, and Kiley Jo Carroll; a great-granddaughter, Kiara Scriven; a brother, Jim Pitzer of Louisiana; and a sister, Oey “Ellen” Spears of Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Carroll, Jr., parents, Walter and Helen Pitzer, an infant grandson, Jeffrey John Carroll; a brother, Bob Pitzer; and an infant brother, Walter Thomas Pitzer.

Born and raised in Louisiana Joan had worked at MFA in Louisiana, MO after graduating High School in 1951. After being married to Malcomb she became an Air Force wife.

Over those years they had moved frequently living in Rantoul, Ill., San Antonio, Texas, Wichita Falls, Texas, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Omaha, Neb., Wiesbaden, Germany, and then settled in Plattsmouth, Neb., for 31 years until moving to Clarksville in 1986.

While living in Plattsmouth, Joan had cooked for the Meals on Wheels program, was active in the local athletic boosters, and a member of the Bridge Club. Living in Clarksville, she was an elder of the Calumet Presbyterian Church, had served on the Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery Board. She was a member of the Elkettes and helped with the Community Food Pantry in Louisiana. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, volunteering her help, and playing bridge along with giving lessons at the Trimble House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery, c/o Becky Chitwood, P.O. Box 1, Louisiana, MO or to the donor’s choice.