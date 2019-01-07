Kurt William Beckler

Kurt William Beckler, 62, of Bowling Green died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Columbia.

A celebration of life will be from 5-9 p.m., Saturday at Cordova Community Building in Cordova Neb. Bibb-Veach Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation.

Kurt was born Feb. 12, 1956 in Friend, Neb. He is the firstborn son of Orie Vern and Alice Marie Paulsen Beckler Theis.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Jubal Bowers of Curryville; one son, Wyatt Beckler and fiance, Abigail McNeill, of Joliet, Ill.; one grandson, Bruce William Bowers; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Tressa Beckler of Friend, Neb.; a sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Greg Garlock, of Omaha, Neb., and sister Lisa Beckler, of Lincoln, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kurt grew up in rural Nebraska between the towns of Exeter and Cordova. He was a graduate of Exeter High School.

In 1985 he moved to Missouri where he was blessed with two children. Ashley and Wyatt were truly the pride and joy of his life and he thrived on seeing them grow. He was blessed with new joy in the birth of his grandson, Bruce.

Kurt enjoyed hunting, golfing and watching Nebraska football. Most of all he loved spending time with family, especially his kids and grandson.

Memorials may be given to the Kurt Beckler Memorial Fund.

On-line condolences maybe left at www.bibbveach.com.