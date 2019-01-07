Mabel Luckett

Mabel Luckett, 95, of Eolia died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at her home.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Friday at Eolia Baptist Cemetery.

The former Mabel Fort was born Jan. 31, 1923, the daughter of Lester and Mary Kircher Fort in the Chatfield, Minn., area and following her marriage to Jimmy Luckett in May of 1943, the couple made their home in the Pike County area. Jimmy Luckett preceded her in death in November of 1979.

She is survived by a son, Robert Luckett and wife, Katharine of Paynesville; two daughters, Sandra Shuck and husband, Gene of Hannibal, and Barbara Brown and husband, Earl Wayne of Eolia, and a son Darrel Luckett and wife, Theresa of Dilley, Texas; 10 grandchildren, James Francis Luckett, Rebecca Reading and husband, Bud, Scott Shuck and friend, Jennifer, Debbie Majors and husband, Dave, Tony Brown and wife, Donna, Kim Coen and husband, Scott, Michelle Woodward and husband, Josh, James Luckett and wife, Jessica, Steven Luckett and wife, Rachel, and Joni Luckett; 23 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, her parents, one brother and six sisters.

Mabel was a member of the Whiteside Baptist Church and was very well known in the Eolia area for her love of baking.

She loved baking for her grandchildren and watching her grandchildren play sports. Mabel attended many basketball, baseball and softball games over the years. She even loved to watch wrestling.

Memorials may be made to Pike County Hospice or the Wounded Warriors Project.