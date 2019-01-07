Samuel Joseph Kilby

Samuel Joseph Kilby, 80, of Louisiana died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at his home near Louisiana.

Funeral services were at noon Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Greg Wyble officiated. Burial was at Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

He was born June 28, 1938 in Louisiana to Harry and Edith Pitzer Kilby. He was married to Roberta White on Aug. 19, 1956 in Hernando, Miss. She preceded in death on Feb. 28, 2017.

He is survived by a son, Kevin Kilby and wife, Wanda of Louisiana; a daughter, Cindy Law and husband, Greg of Bay Minette, Ala.; three grandchildren, Jesse Law Naessens of Bay Minette, Ala., Samantha Kilby, and Zach Kilby, both of Louisiana; two great-grandchildren, Austin Naessens and Logan Naessens of Bay Minette, Ala.; a sister, Mary Lou Tucker of Eolia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Edith Kilby, his wife, Roberta Kilby, and a grandson, Jarrod Law.

Samuel was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. He was a graduate of the Louisiana, High School in 1955. He was employed by Hercules, Inc. in Louisiana for 39 years retiring in 1997.

He had also operated his own tv repair service. He was a member of the OCAW Local 5 713 and had served as president for many years. He had taken care of the old ballpark for the khoury league and he loved gardening growing a variety of things.

Honorary pallbearers were Gene Applebaum, Terry Smith, Bob Woods, Jim Pitzer, Bob Kilby, Donnie Tucker, Tara Humphreys, and Tammy Miller. Pallbearers were Jimmy Pitzer, Ryan White, Stacey Shade, Jesse Naessens, Zach Kilby, and Samantha Kilby.

Memorials may be made to the Pike County Hospice.