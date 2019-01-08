Bowling Green Teams Compete In Tyronn Lue Tournament At Mexico High School

The Bowling Green basketball teams competed in the Tyronn Lue Tournament last week at Mexico High School.

The boys beat the Mexico junior varsity team in the opening round 55-37.

Kameron Worley was the top scorer for the Bobcats with 15 points. George Niemeyer added a dozen points in the victory.

The Bobcats fell to the varsity Bulldogs 65-57 in the semifinals the following evening.

Worley again led Bowling Green with 23 points in the second game of the tournament, while Niemeyer added 14 and Kaleo Dade scored 10.

Bowling Green finished third as Worley scored 27 points in a 77-72 win over Tipton. Niemeyer added 16 and Drew Bowen notched 15 in the third place game.

The Bowling Green Lady Cats picked up a win in three games at the stacked Tyronn Lue Tournament last week.

The Lady Cats outlasted Blair Oaks in an overtime opening round game.

Bowling Green carried a four point lead into the fourth quarter before the Falcons came back to force overtime tied 46-46.

The Lady Cats outscored Blair Oaks 8-3 in the extra session to take the contest 54-49.

Gabi Deters led Bowling Green with 20 points in the win, while Madeline Norton threw in 14 points.

Bowling Green fell the following night 44-31 to Mexico in the semifinals to set up a Saturday morning match-up with Tipton in the final game.

Bowling Green edged Tipton 11-10 in the first quarter, but were outscored 44-16 over the final three quarters to fall by a 54-27 final.

The Lady Cats squared off with Lutheran on Monday night falling 61-31.

Find the brackets for the upcoming Bowling Green Tournament on page 6 of this week’s edition.