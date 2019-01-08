New Champ Clark Bridge In Louisiana Past The Halfway Point To Completion

With the Champ Clark Bridge completion past the halfway point, crews have continued to make progress by achieving key milestones.

Over the summer, Massman Construction crews completed the substructure work on the bridge. Substructure work included the construction of all piers and caps which support the girders. Beginning in July crews started installing the 68 sections of structural steel. These sections, up to 12’ tall and the heaviest weighing nearly 100 tons, were completed in October.

“An aggressive construction schedule early on allowed Massman to reach these major benchmarks on the project,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director, Keith Killen, P.E. “We were able to pour the deck on the Illinois section of the bridge and we have begun to set precast deck panels over the water,” he explained. A total of 30 precast deck panels have been placed atop the steel girders at this point with plans to have all 181 panels set by spring. Each precast deck panel spans 46 feet extending the full width of the bridge and weighs a whopping 24 tons, which is nearly equal to the weight of two school busses. “Over the next few months, the majority of the work will be focused on the placement of the remaining deck panels and completing closure pours between each panel”, stated Killen.

Although there have been a few winter weather storms with notable precipitation and dipping temperatures, this has not caused a delay in the overall project schedule. The new bridge, which will retain its name of the Champ Clark Bridge, is still earmarked to be open to traffic by fall of 2019.

Massman Construction provides monthly updates to the public on the last Saturday of the month at the Riverview Park at 10 a.m. The next update will be held Jan. 26. Daily construction activities of the new Champ Clark Bridge, including real-time live web cam footage, can be viewed online at www.champclarkbridge.com/index.php/construction. Please feel free to sign up for the Champ Clark Bridge Newsletter and view a variety of information by visiting www.champclarkbridge.com.