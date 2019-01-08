PCMH Performs First ACL Total Reconstruction Surgery

Pike County Memorial Hospital’s surgery department reached a very special milestone in its history recently.

On Dec. 18, 2018, the surgical staff, along with Dr. Melander, DO, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, performed the first ACL reconstruction with an allograft (cadaver tendon) at PCMH.

This ACL or anterior cruciate ligament, is located within the knee and connects the tibia (shin bone) to the femur (thigh bone). An ACL reconstruction surgery is performed by making one small incision on or around the knee and introducing a small camera or, knee arthroscopy, to visualize the ligament.

The surgeon then makes other small incisions on or around the knee to successfully complete the ACL reconstruction via introduction of other instruments.

The most exciting aspect of this surgery is that the surgeon actually removes the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and replaces it with donated tissue; an allograft.

“This is very exciting for PCMH. We have successfully developed a process to deliver this gold standard of care for ACL tears,” said Janie White, Surgery Director for PCMH. “It’s also very exciting that we will be able to offer this procedure here at PCMH. Individuals now have the opportunity to have this procedure done very close to home. Once surgery is complete then they have the physical therapy group here at PCMH to work with them for complete rehabilitation.”

The ability of Pike County Memorial Hospital to be able to perform this type of procedure is a reminder that the hospital is ever growing and expanding its abilities to be able to continue to provide the most up to date services for our community.