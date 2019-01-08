Two Teenage Boys Arrested For Numerous Acts Of Property Damage On New Year’s Eve In Louisiana

Louisiana Chief of Police April Epperson announced that two local teenage boys have been arrested for numerous acts of vandalism and property damage that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Epperson said the names of the youths are being withheld due to their age.

In a press release it was noted that damage was caused to 21 vehicles throughout the city of Louisiana. It’s alleged the boys were riding around in a car, taking aim and shooting at the windows of other vehicles with a BB gun. While riding around the boys are also accused of cutting down and stealing at least 10 American flags which were being displayed in public by businesses and private citizens.

Epperson said both individuals are in custody on felony charges. She added that more details will be posted at a later date.

She went on to thank the community on behalf of the Louisiana Police Department for all of the information that was provided to the agency to assist in the arrest of both boys. Appreciation was also extended to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.

“Our agency had two full-time officers who worked around the clock for five days to investigate and track down the suspects in this case. Their hard work and dedication to their community led to the arrest of the individuals. Those same two officers took time out of the investigation to clean the American Legion sign which was vandalized with inappropriate things by the teenagers along with hanging back up several New American Flags.