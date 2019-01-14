Betty Lyons

Betty Lyons, 63, of Silex died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at the Troy Manor in Troy.

Funeral services were at noon Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex, with Fr. Charles Tichacek officiating. Burial was in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of services.

Betty was born Aug. 7, 1955 in Louisiana, the daughter of Lawrence P. and Mable Blanche Cohea Lyons.

She lived in the Silex area all of her life and was a member of the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She enjoyed music, dancing and participating in Special Olympics.

Betty is survived by her sister, Alice Coose and husband, Ralph of Troy; nieces, Lisa Burkemper and husband, Jesse of Troy and Amber Arnold and husband, Jeff of Jefferson City; great-nieces and nephews, Dane Burkemper of Troy and Brett and Alli Arnold of Jefferson City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Serving as pallbearers were Darrell Coose, John Pavelski, Jesse Burkemper, Jeff Arnold, J.B. Kunza and Dane Burkemper.

